The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.