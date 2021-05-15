The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.22 Billion

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report $39.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.94 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $129.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

