The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,475. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.65 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

