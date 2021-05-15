The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,801 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Ecolab worth $55,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $214.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.