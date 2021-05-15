The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,436 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $42,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.28 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.02.
ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.52.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
