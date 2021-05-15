The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,436 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $42,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.28 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.52.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

