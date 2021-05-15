The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.82% of Travere Therapeutics worth $57,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

