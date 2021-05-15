The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $42,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.