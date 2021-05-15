The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $47,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. CX Institutional increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

