The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.61% of Premier Financial worth $44,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFC opened at $31.40 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

