The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 10,913 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $51,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

