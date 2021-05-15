The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 404,967 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.77% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $59,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.