The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 40,666 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $58,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 650,260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after buying an additional 485,919 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

