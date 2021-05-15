The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,193 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.71% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $51,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.89 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

