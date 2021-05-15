The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,238 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $44,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 256.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

