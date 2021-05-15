The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,277 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.68% of OGE Energy worth $44,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.