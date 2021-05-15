The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $49,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

