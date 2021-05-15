The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.68 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,153 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $43,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $239.70 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

