The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $44.11 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Manulife Financial worth $44,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

