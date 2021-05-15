The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $48.25 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

Shares of LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

