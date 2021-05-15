The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $48.73 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Otis Worldwide worth $48,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

