The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.06 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Twitter worth $50,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. CX Institutional increased its position in Twitter by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Twitter by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Twitter by 676.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,761 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

