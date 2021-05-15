The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.37 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology worth $50,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $569.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $579.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

