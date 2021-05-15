The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $53.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of Ameren worth $53,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.70 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.