The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $53.93 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,443,518 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.51% of Kinross Gold worth $53,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NYSE KGC opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

