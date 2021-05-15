The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 826.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $54,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

