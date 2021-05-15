The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Bilibili worth $43,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

