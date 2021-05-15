The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $53.86 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 267,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,859,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

