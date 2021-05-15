The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,055 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of Ares Management worth $58,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after buying an additional 189,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 354,435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 169,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of ARES opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 112.57%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

