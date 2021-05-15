The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.06% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $43,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after buying an additional 332,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

