The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.32% of Ameris Bancorp worth $48,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

