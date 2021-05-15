The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $54.36 Million Investment in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,537,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.58% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $6,329,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $580,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

