The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,361 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.37% of Alliant Energy worth $50,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 36,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

