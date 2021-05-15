The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 60,826 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $49,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

