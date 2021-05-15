The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 8,926 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Exelon worth $57,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

