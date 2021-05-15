The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $54,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD opened at $157.05 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.