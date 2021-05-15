The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $53,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $99.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

