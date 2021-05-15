The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,790 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $57,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $530.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

