The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 22,420 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.59% of TCF Financial worth $42,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 364,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

