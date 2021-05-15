The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,469 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $43,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $130.50 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

