The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,523 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.31% of Guardant Health worth $47,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

NASDAQ GH opened at $112.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

