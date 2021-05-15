The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 28,631 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.41% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $54,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $107.95 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

