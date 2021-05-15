The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 291 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $553.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.07 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

