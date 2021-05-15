The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,221 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $45,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

