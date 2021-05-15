The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 34,090 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,090 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $42,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

SLB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

