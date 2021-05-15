The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 69,142 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $53,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

