The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 743 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.34% of NVR worth $59,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in NVR by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management increased its holdings in NVR by 3,279.2% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NVR by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,949.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,905.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4,449.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.00 and a 12 month high of $5,308.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

