The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,997 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Illumina worth $52,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $381.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

