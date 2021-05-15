The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $48,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $45.76.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

