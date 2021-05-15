The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,557 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $50,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

