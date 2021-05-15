The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.63% of Synovus Financial worth $43,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.73 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

